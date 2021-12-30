Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,930 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.77% of Parker-Hannifin worth $278,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $318.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

