Deutsche Bank AG Has $334.61 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,322 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of Anthem worth $334,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock opened at $467.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.89 and a 200-day moving average of $397.86. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $469.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

