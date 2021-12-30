Deutsche Bank AG Has $384.60 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 583,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $384,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,469 shares of company stock worth $10,431,057. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $72.92 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

