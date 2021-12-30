Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,786,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,417 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $368,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

