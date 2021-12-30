Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,419.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $13,419.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003647 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00034164 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00398865 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

