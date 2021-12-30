Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 235,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $48,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

DVN opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

