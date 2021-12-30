Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Diageo were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diageo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO opened at $220.85 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.