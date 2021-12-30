DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.23

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 5.23 and last traded at 5.25, with a volume of 193309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 5.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 7.53.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.