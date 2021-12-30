DIGG Price Reaches $40,948.45 on Major Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $40,948.45 or 0.87079797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $20.59 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.50 or 0.07854491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00075449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.70 or 0.99914182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008140 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

