Dimecoin Price Down 25.2% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $126.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00171297 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 151.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

