Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DDL. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of DDL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 76,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,849. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

