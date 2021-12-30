DinoExchange (DINO) Market Cap Hits $435,781.64

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $435,781.64 and $4,904.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00056655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.78 or 0.07861244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00075389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,960.02 or 0.99753194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008147 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars.

