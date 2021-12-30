Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Raised by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $115.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

