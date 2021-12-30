district0x Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.23 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One district0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. district0x has a market cap of $78.49 million and $6.23 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007010 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

