Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) versus National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Head-To-Head Survey

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -14.48% -8.23% -2.93% National Health Investors 45.92% 9.20% 4.64%

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors pays out 115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Health Investors has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and National Health Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.40 -$139.45 million ($0.87) -3.17 National Health Investors $332.81 million 7.95 $185.13 million $3.13 18.44

National Health Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Healthcare Trust and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 National Health Investors 1 4 1 0 2.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 90.22%. National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $67.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

