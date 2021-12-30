DOGGY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $517,751.00 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $517,751.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.27 or 0.07847178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,250.34 or 0.99987778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00052925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008095 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,045,007,353 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

