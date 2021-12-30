Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Shares of DOMA stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 704,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,292. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12. Doma has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,500,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,108,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,236,000.

A number of analysts have commented on DOMA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

