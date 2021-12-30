Douglas B. Given Purchases 655 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.