Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

