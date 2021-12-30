DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Up 5.8%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. 24,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,817,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $804.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth $33,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth $76,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

