Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $281,812.50 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DBX opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

