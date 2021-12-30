Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Up to $46.42

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.42, but opened at $47.65. Ducommun shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $557.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

