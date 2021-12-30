Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Up 11%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) was up 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.89 and last traded at $113.63. Approximately 6,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 353,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.38.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $4,332,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,758 shares of company stock worth $23,353,635.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

