Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 163 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $162.00 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

