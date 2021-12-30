Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 25,701 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Greif by 101.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Greif by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

