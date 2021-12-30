Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.51.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

