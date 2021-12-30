Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,265 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 60.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

