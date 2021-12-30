Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,027 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

