DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.18. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

