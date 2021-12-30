Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

DYAI stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

