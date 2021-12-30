E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.17. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. Analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 313,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

