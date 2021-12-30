Edgeless Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $4.87 million and $2,960.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006970 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

