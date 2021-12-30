EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.70

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.70 and traded as low as $54.45. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 30,673 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

