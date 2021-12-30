Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,092,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 459,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of EW stock opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

