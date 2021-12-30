Electric Vehicle Zone Price Down 0.4% This Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $40.14 million and $4.55 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.08 or 0.07853894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.25 or 1.00052380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.