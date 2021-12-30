Elementeum (ELET) Market Capitalization Tops $64,896.84

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Elementeum has a market cap of $64,896.84 and approximately $165.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00058687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.34 or 0.07821607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00074299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.74 or 1.00056427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

