Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $278.42 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.