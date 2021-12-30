Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Hits $84.66 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $84.66 million and $783,464.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00042107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.