Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 303.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Encore Wire by 99.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 107.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.