Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.06 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post $138.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.42 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $120.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $595.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.20 million to $598.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $628.26 million, with estimates ranging from $628.20 million to $628.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EPAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,881. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

