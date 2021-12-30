Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,514,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.20. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

