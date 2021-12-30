Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

