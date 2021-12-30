EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Price Up 11.7%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) rose 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 55,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 56,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

About EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

