Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Gap Up to $33.28

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.28, but opened at $34.23. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $572.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $643,348. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.