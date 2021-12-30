Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

