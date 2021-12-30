ESL Trust Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $153,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $386,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.02. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $93.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $5.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.22%.

