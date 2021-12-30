Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $247.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

