Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.40. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 64,009 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.55 to C$0.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The stock has a market cap of C$56.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

