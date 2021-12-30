Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.39

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.39 and last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 1332045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,254.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 399,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 91,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

