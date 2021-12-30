Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,725 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 508,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.11.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $229.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

